Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $527.69 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.72 billion and approximately $527.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00106597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00267561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00030724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

