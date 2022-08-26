CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Survey

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CardioGenics and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $582.10 million 1.21 -$5.25 million ($0.09) -142.21

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet -0.90% -1.77% -1.22%

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

