Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,783 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.
Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
