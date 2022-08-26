Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,783 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.47. 11,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.