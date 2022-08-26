Cary Baker Sells 1,452 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $15,484.62.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 405,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

