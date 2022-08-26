Casper Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.33 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $175.50 million and $6.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,100,279,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,737,375,542 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
