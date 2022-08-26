Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $29.63. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 17,774 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

