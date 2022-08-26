Catgirl (CATGIRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $542,194.00

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Catgirl has a market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $542,194.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catgirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Catgirl has traded 6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
Catgirl Profile
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
Buying and Selling Catgirl
Receive News & Updates for Catgirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catgirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.