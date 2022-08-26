CBC.network (CBC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $90,673.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.