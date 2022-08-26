Ccore Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $10,191.93 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

