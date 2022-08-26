CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.72. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
About CEL-SCI
