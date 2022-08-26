Celer Network Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $134.61 million and $9.75 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

