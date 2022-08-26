Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 374.5% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Celyad Oncology Trading Down 2.3 %
CYAD opened at $1.95 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.