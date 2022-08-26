Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 374.5% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Celyad Oncology Trading Down 2.3 %

CYAD opened at $1.95 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

