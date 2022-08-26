Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.