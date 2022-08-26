Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETXP opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

