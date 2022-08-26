Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CETXP opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.