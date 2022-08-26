Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.