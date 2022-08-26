Centrifuge Market Capitalization Tops $127.99 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $127.99 million and approximately $285,813.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.