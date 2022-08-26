Centrifuge Market Capitalization Tops $127.99 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $127.99 million and approximately $285,813.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.
About Centrifuge
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.