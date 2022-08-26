Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.36 and a 200 day moving average of $506.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

