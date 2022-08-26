Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,767 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

