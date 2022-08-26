Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $53,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 3,452,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.