Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 324.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

HDV traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,196. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35.

