Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.08. 227,169 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

