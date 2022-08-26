Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 429,985 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

