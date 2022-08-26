Cetera Advisors LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $170.63. 134,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 322.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

