Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 51,286 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $71.58. 11,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,893. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.