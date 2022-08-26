Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 66,988 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.74. 282,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
