Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVE traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

