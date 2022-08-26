Channels Trading Down 9.7% This Week (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Channels has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Channels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a total market capitalization of $79,600.13 and approximately $10,892.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

