Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $592.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications stock opened at $438.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.60 and its 200 day moving average is $506.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

