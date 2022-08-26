ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $794,921.18 and approximately $41,449.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

