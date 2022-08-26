Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BTIG Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,729,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $5,607,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

