Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 230.1% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 10,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

