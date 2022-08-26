Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 3,011.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Chenghe Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

