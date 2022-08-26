Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,761. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

