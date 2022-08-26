Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

