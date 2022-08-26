China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.96. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,446 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
