Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.50 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

