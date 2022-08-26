ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

