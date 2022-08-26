Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 249800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHR. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$586.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

