Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.