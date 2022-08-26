CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.73.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET opened at C$37.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.85 and a twelve month high of C$38.25.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

