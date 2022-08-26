CIBC Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

BTE stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.25. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

