CIBC Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Open Text stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

