Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
CTRN stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
