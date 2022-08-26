Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 36.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

