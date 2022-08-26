Citigroup Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

