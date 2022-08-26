Citigroup Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $388.15 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.