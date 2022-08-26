Citigroup Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of DE opened at $388.15 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
