Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,880,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,928,000.
Shares of NASDAQ CLIN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
