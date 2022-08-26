Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Ingrid Player Buys 8,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) insider Ingrid Player bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,080.00 ($15,440.56).

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.