Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Ingrid Player Buys 8,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) insider Ingrid Player bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,080.00 ($15,440.56).
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.