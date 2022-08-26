Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Clene Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. Research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $706,992. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile



Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

