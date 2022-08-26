Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.
Cloudflare Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NET stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,081. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 119.1% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
