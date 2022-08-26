Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

