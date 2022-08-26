Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
About Coats Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.